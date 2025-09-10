Local:
- The number of victims struck by gunfire in a Tuesday evening shooting in SF's India Basin has gone up to six. The suspected shooter in a subsequent incident outside SF General, which may have been linked, has been identified as 35-year-old Darius Kittles. [Chronicle]
- Former VP and presidential candidate Kamala Harris's book about her election bid is coming out, and in it she reportedly turns on President Joe Biden and those around him, saying that it was "recklessness" to leave the decision of whether he should run again up to "an individual's ego." [ABC News]
- The hippies of Santa Cruz County may be disappointed to learn that the county Board of Supervisors has given initial approval to a ban on nitrous oxide sales, due to reported abuse among local youth. [KPIX]
National:
- Utah Governor Spencer Cox announced at a press conference that a "person of interest" is in custody in connection with today's assassination of Charlie Kirk. FBI Director Kash Patel, given his wont of disregarding the norms of law enforcement discourse, failed to use any qualifiers when he announced minutes earlier that the person "that took the life of Charlie Kirk is now in custody." [New York Times]
- House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, before learning that Kirk had died, posted on Xitter, "The horrific shooting today at Utah Valley University is reprehensible. Political violence has absolutely no place in our nation. All Americans should pray for Charlie Kirk's recovery and hold the entire (Utah Valley University) community in our hearts as they endure the trauma of this gun violence." [SpeakerPelosi/X]
- Senator Alex Padilla also put out a statement calling the shooting "reprehensible and sickening," and saying, "America was founded on the freedom to disagree. Political violence has no place in our democracy." [SenAlexPadilla/X]
- It's more spooky than anything, but it's a macabre coincidence (or not) that Jezebel published this on Monday, about how they, in anger over Charlie Kirk's incessant misogyny, recently paid an Etsy witch to curse him.
Video:
- After a terrible day, here's an architectural palate cleanser in which practicing SF architect James Dixon tours the architectural styles of San Francisco.
Photo by Jay Barmann/SFist