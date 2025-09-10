American Airlines flight 2035 took off from Philadelphia Wednesday morning at 7 am, and was headed for SF International Airport, but had to turn around not long after taking off because the plane hit a number of birds.

It seems we’re seeing an ever-increasing number of flight mishaps these days, among flights both departing from and arriving to San Francisco International Airport. The latest of these happened this morning, though it does not appear human error is to blame this time. As Philadelphia’s WPVI reports, a Wednesday morning flight from Philadelphia to SFO had to turn around shortly after takeoff, because the airplane hit a bunch of birds.

American Airlines flight 2035 took off from Philadelphia International Airport as scheduled at 7 am, but “returned to the airport shortly after,” according to WPVI, after striking the unknown number of birds.

“The aircraft is being taken out of service to be inspected by our maintenance team,” American Airlines said in a statement to WPVI. “Our team is working to get customers on their way to San Francisco (SFO) with a replacement aircraft as soon as possible. We thank our team members for their professionalism and our customers for their understanding.”

The plane landed safely after the bird collision, and there were no injuries to passengers or crew.

The Chronicle reports that the flight eventually did take off again shortly before 10 am Wednesday morning. According to the flight tracking service Flight Aware, it landed at SFO at 12:50 pm Wednesday afternoon, about two hours and 43 minutes behind its original schedule.

Related: United Airlines Tech Glitch Causes Almost 300 Flight Delays In and Out of SFO [SFist]

Image: Miami, United States - October 20, 2024: American Airlines Boeing 737-800 airplane at Miami Airport, United States. (Getty Images)