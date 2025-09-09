A man who was serving as a visiting pastor at a Sunset District church in recent years allegedly defrauded at least four parishioners out of tens of thousands of dollars, purporting to be a licensed attorney.

The San Francisco District Attorney's Office has filed charges against 56-year-old Kenny Man Wong, alleging that Wong took over $400,000 from parishioners at an unnamed church on 19th Avenue in the Sunset District. Starting in 2018, "Dr. Wong" served as a visiting pastor at the church, and he allegedly "used his position of trust to learn about the parishioners’ personal, sometimes legal, struggles."

According to investigators, Wong began offering legal services to some parishioners, "claiming that in addition to being a pastor, he was also an attorney affiliated with several prestigious universities." Over several years, Wong allegedly would tell these parishioners he was "working on their case" while continuing to extract money from them — using their shared faith as a way out of awkward conversations about why the work was taking so long.

The DA's office says that Wong failed to render any of the promised legal services, and used the over $400,000 he'd taken from these San Francisco residents to purchase a home for himself in Southern California.

Wong was scheduled to be arraigned today in San Francisco Superior Court at 1:30 pm on four counts of grand theft.

This is an active investigation, and anyone with information about Wong, or about this case, is asked to contact District Attorney Investigator Gavroian at 415-916-9443. You may remain anonymous.

Photo via Wikimedia