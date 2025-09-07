- An unemployed tech worker was shot and killed by Santa Clara police Wednesday morning after he stabbed his roommate multiple times. The man had reportedly just been evicted; the victim was taken to the hospital with multiple stab wounds. [SFGate]
- The Valkyries played a strong game against the Minnesota Lynx, which they ultimately lost 78-72. The V’s stand-out performance this season has the competition describing them as a force to be reckoned with. [Bay Area News Group, Sports Illustrated]
- San Jose police are on the hunt for a large group of suspects who ran a car into Kim Hung jewelry store on Aborn Road Friday afternoon and grabbed a bunch of merchandise before running off. [KTVU]
- More details have been released regarding Friday night’s drive-by shooting in Fremont — one victim died at the scene and another at the hospital. [Bay Area News Group]
- The Redwood City Police Department are searching for missing teen, Bella Tapia, who was last seen around 8 pm Saturday on Chesterton Avenue in Redwood City wearing a black zip-up sweater, jean shorts, and brown Ugg slippers. [KRON4]
- Various social media accounts are saying Chicago’s entire fleet of salt trucks were deployed along major roadways early Saturday morning with the goal of hindering potential increased ICE enforcement. [Here’sWhyKevin]
- Los Angeles’s Southern California Edison is being sued by the federal government, which alleges the utility’s equipment is to blame for sparking recent wildfires — including the Eaton Fire — due to a lack of maintenance to its infrastructure. [KQED]
