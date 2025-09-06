Novato police arrested 33-year-old David Slattery Friday morning after he crashed his car into the Islamic Center of North Marin and allegedly attacked someone inside the mosque.

As KTVU reports, an officer was patrolling the area when he heard a crash on the 7000 block of Redwood Boulevard around 11:30 am Friday and ran to investigate, according to a press release from the department.

As the Chronicle reports, the officer witnessed the driver entering the mosque after he crashed a car into the exterior of the building. The driver then allegedly attacked someone in the building while speaking incoherently before the officer intervened.

KTVU reports that the victim of the attack was treated at the hospital for minor injuries. Slattery was arrested and charged on suspicion of felony assault, burglary, and vandalism. His bail is set for $50,000, per KTVU.

Police say they weren’t able to determine whether the incident was a hate crime, as KTVU reports.

