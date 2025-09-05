If you still have the appetite and remaining stash left for one more Grateful Dead 60th anniversary party in San Francisco, Pier 39 is throwing one all day Saturday, with some Dead cover bands, drink specials, and a “tie-dye making station.”

We just cleared the stench of patchouli out of San Francisco for the Dead & Company concerts and Jerry Day celebration that marked the 60th anniversary of the Grateful Dead. Yet the wharf rats down at Fisherman’s Wharf’s Pier 39 think that Bay Area Deadheads might still have some boogie left in their new speedway.

As such, the Chronicle reports that there will be yet another Grateful Dead 60th anniversary celebration at Pier 39 on Saturday, September 6 from 12 - 7 pm, with some pretty good live jam bands, drink specials at bars all up and down the Wharf, and a “tie-dye making station,” according to a Pier 39 press release.

The bands aren’t bad! First up they’ll have the Minglewood Boys (1 pm), an SF-based Dead cover band. That’s followed by the Sunshine Garcia Band (5 pm), who are not blood-related to Jerry Garcia, but are fronted by Sunshine Garcia Becker, who’s played with Bobby and Phil in Furthur, and also with Melvin Seals and the Jerry Garcia Band.

The official web page for this Grateful Dead party notes that there are a handful of Fisherman's Wharf bars and restaurants having drink specials throughout the day for the event. It also notes that the Wharf’s Hard Rock Cafe will have a little memorabilia display featuring former Dead drummer “Bill Kreutzmann’s drum kit, a portrait of Jerry Garcia painted by Grace Slick, rare photographs, a handwritten set list by Jerry Garcia, concert ticket stubs and more.”

Those drink specials will give a portion of the proceeds to the Rex Foundation, the charitable organization founded by the Grateful Dead to support the arts, indigenous people, and environmental causes.

And as for that tie-dye station, organizers say you can “tie dye your own bandana FOR FREE while we celebrate 60 years of The Grateful Dead,” and that will be at Pier 39’s mid-pier. The tie-dyed headbands, and the musical performances, are all free.

Image: SANTA CLARA, CA - JUNE 27: A general view of the atmosphere during Fare Thee Well, A tribute to The Grateful Dead at Levi's Stadium on June 27, 2015 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)