An unidentified pedestrian was walking on 101 Thursday morning, and was shot by an SFPD officer after allegedly threatening officers with an “edged weapon.” The man survived, but northbound traffic on 101 remained a mess for much of Thursday afternoon.

Mission and Bernal Heights residents may have been confused Thursday afternoon as to why copters were flying above their neighborhood from noon until about 2 pm. And motorists traveling northbound on US 101 near the Cesar Chavez Street/Potrero Avenue exit had to have wondered why lanes were closed, and there was a heavy SFPD and California Highway Patrol presence.



KTVU has the story that SFPD officers shot a man on 101 late Thursday morning. The man was reportedly walking on the freeway for some reason, and when approached by SFPD officers and sheriff’s deputies, he allegedly threatened them with an “edged weapon,” and one SFPD officer opened fire.

AVOID THE AREA: SFPD is investigating an officer-involved shooting at Cesar Chavez and US-101. PIOs are en route. Media staging area will be provided once available. We are asking the public to avoid the area at this time. pic.twitter.com/12e9gV9lV0 — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) September 4, 2025



The incident apparently began around 11:19 am. “While on scene, SFPD made contact with the subject near the Caesar Chavez off-ramp. During the encounter, the subject produced an edged weapon, and an officer-involved shooting occurred,” SFPD said in a release. “Officers on scene rendered aid, and paramedics transported the subject to a local hospital.”

The man’s condition is not known.

***TRAFFIC ALERT***



The #4 & #5 lanes near US-101 n/b at Cesar Chavez St. off-ramp will be closed for an extended period of time due to police activity at this location.



Please use I-280 n/b to Cesar Chavez St. off-ramp as an alternate route to access the Mission/Potrero areas. pic.twitter.com/WwRj9q28v0 — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) September 4, 2025



According to the latest update from the California Highway Patrol, two northbound lanes of 101 near that exit “will be closed for an extended period of time.” If you’re heading into San Francisco from the Peninsula, they recommend using I-280 instead.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

Related: South San Francisco Police Fatally Shoot Man With Replica Firearm [SFist]

Image: @CHPSanFrancisco via Twitter