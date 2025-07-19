The Valkyries and KALW hosted a touching reunion for the legendary Pioneers, a short-lived but groundbreaking Bay Area women’s basketball team that drew huge crowds from 1979 to 1981 — thanks in large part to the dedication of Oakland-raised sportswriter Maya Goldberg‑Safir.

Local public radio station KALW has had some exciting developments in recent years. It was one of nine recipients of San Francisco’s Vacant to Vibrant grant program, securing a pop-up live event space in a prime Financial District spot at 220 Montgomery. The location now hosts an art gallery and regular donation-based community events tied to KALW’s programming. Soon, the station will move its main studios to the historic Warfield Building.

On Tuesday night, SFist dropped by the pop-up for a live event celebrating KALW’s Bounce sports podcast, currently dedicated to covering the Golden State Valkyries’ first season. Four members of the Pioneers — Anita Ortega, Jan Ternyik, Anna Johnson, and Gerry Booker — joined host Erin Lim and reporter Maya Goldberg‑Safir to reflect on their bittersweet time in the Women’s Professional Basketball League (WBL), which folded after three seasons due to financial instability, mismanagement, and lack of media and corporate support.

As the Chronicle reports, the Pioneers were honored Monday night during the Valkyries’ “History of Bay Area Women’s Basketball” theme night at Chase Center. The Pioneer players said the moment brought back memories of their team’s heyday, when the Pioneers had the largest and most loyal fan base in the league. Some of the kids who once idolized them from the stands are now Valkyries players and season ticket holders themselves.

The women recalled how growing up, “rover ball” — a limited version of basketball considered “more appropriate” for girls — was often the only option available at school. They played alongside boys in driveways and gyms to hone their skills.

When they went pro, the obstacles didn’t end. The players faced constant sexism and a lack of resources. Male players often joined practices to make up for a supposed lack of skilled women. Some players received groceries instead of paychecks, and many worked second jobs while training and playing at the highest level.

Each player brought her own grit to the team: Ortega led the offense, Ternyik anchored the defense, Johnson brought hustle, and Booker had a knack for grabbing rebounds.

Goldberg‑Safir is credited with orchestrating the reunion and advocating for the Pioneers’ recognition from the Valkyries and WNBA.

The Pioneers say the Bay Area has always been built for champions — and they’re thrilled to see the Valkyries following in their footsteps. Johnson, a season ticket holder, joked the Valkyries “just need to work on their layups.”

Image: (from left to right) Maya Goldberg‑Safir, Erin Lim, Anita Ortega, Jan Ternyik, Anna Johnson, and Gerry Booker; KALW/Facebook