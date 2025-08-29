The bar and live music venue Amado’s closed permanently two years ago, but is now somehow open again, with a soft opening schedule of just weekend nights, and food only on Fridays and Saturdays (for now).

It’s been nearly two full years since the Valencia Street nightclub Amado’s closed down permanently, and at the time, owner David Quinby told Mission Local that the closure was “because of the bike lane.” He refers of course to the very controversial center-running bike lane experiment that the SFMTA tried out on Valencia Street, then eventually scrapped after a year and a half, as shops up and down the Valencia corridor said it was destroying their customer foot traffic.

But the bigger problem for Amado’s may have been a basement flood that did $500,000 worth of damage to the venue’s downstairs space, after a Pride Weekend 2023 mishap where a drag queen accidentally set off the fire sprinklers, and they couldn’t be shut off until the fire department got there. Either way, the two consecutive setbacks seemed to doom the eight-year-old bar and live entertainment venue for good.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

But they did not doom Amado’s for good! Amado’s has reopened at the exact same 998 Valencia Street location, with a limited-hours soft opening. And as the sandwich board above says, the “pool table is back, baybeeeee!”



The reopening apparently happened sometime around mid-July. And as we noted earlier, it’s a limited-hours soft reopening that’s currently just Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights from 5 pm - midnight. The club hopes to expand that schedule to Tuesdays through Saturdays.



There’s an online menu, but most of the food items listed on that menu are not yet available during the soft open. But they are currently offering the house-made chips and salsa ($5) or house-made chips and guac ($8) seen above. They’re also serving a quesadilla with salsa ($5), seasoned french fries ($7), and baby grilled cheese sandwiches with fries ($12, choice of swiss or pepper Jack).

We should note that Amado’s is currently only serving food on Fridays and Saturdays, though they plan to extend that food service.



But the cocktail menu is back at full power, as are both the beer and wine lists. And we have to rave about the toasted coconut margarita with a very unique house-made salt ($17).

There is no live entertainment at Amado’s for now, and the club’s smaller upstairs performance area is currently just a people-watching chill space they call "Grandma’s living room.” The nightclub’s Instagram page says it will probably be “another year” until live shows can return to the flood-ravaged basement space.

So it’s a modest soft opening with the limited hours and small food menu. But a big comeback for a bar and entertainment venue that no one saw coming back, and those hours and menu items are going to get much more expansive in the weeks and months to come.

Amado's - 998 Valencia Street, at 21st Street - open Thursday-Saturday 5pm to midnight

Related: Valencia Street Music Club Amado’s Reeling From Basement Flood, Needs Community Support [SFist]

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist