- Back in February, an Onion-style rag called Marin Lately debuted, roasting the inhabitants of the well-to-do North Bay county with inflammatory headlines such as, “Tiburon Still Boring.” The identity of the author has now been revealed — a seasoned writer and father of three who grew up in San Francisco and now lives in Corte Madera. [New York Times]
- Cuong Tran, 45, who was convicted in 2011 of conspiracy to commit murder in Santa Clara County, was granted one of ten commutations by Newsom’s office on Friday, potentially allowing for early release. Tran is now a certified alcohol and drug recovery specialist whom his guards describe as having a “positive attitude, patience and dependability.” [Bay Area News Group]
- A new superfood protecting the survival of honeybees has been developed by British and Danish researchers. Compared to the control group, the genetically engineered strain of yeast — containing six plant sterols, boosted the bees’ reproduction and allowed them to thrive. [KPIX]
- BART riders were met with major delays and re-routes Friday evening as the Transbay Tube filled with smoke around 5:30 pm. due to overheating brakes; service was back to normal by 8:30 pm. [KGO]
- Governor Newsom announced the launch of a new homeless response task force Friday, which will focus on state property along roadways in the state’s ten largest cities, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Oakland, San Diego, Sacramento, San Jose, Long Beach, Anaheim, Bakersfield, and Fresno. [KQED]
- Vallejo police shot a man suspected of vandalizing a vehicle on the 2000 block of Ascot Parkway around 6:01 pm Friday; several agencies are investigating the shooting. [KRON4]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist