An elementary school in San Pablo was locked down for four hours as a precaution on Tuesday after gunfire rang out a block away Tuesday morning.

The shooting incident occurred just before 9:40 am near the intersection of 20th Street and Sanford Avenue in San Pablo. Allegedly, a 16-year-old male suspect was seen pointing a gun and shooting at a vehicle with tinted windows. As the San Pablo Police Department explains in a release, "Both involved parties fled the scene, in opposite directions, immediately following the incident."

Police arrived on the scene and found "multiple expended shell casings were located within the roadway," but no victims or suspects.

The shooting occurred just about a block away from Downer Elementary School, and the campus was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

Detectives with the SPPD quickly developed leads that led them to the juvenile suspect, who is reportedly a student at Richmond High School. A search warrant was subsequently served at a residence on the 1800 block of Wilcox Avenue, and a 22-year-old male family member was taken into custody on suspicion of being an accessory to the shooting.

Police also say that "evidence related to the initial shooting incident was recovered" at the residence, which presumably means a gun.

Detectives then determined that the 16-year-old suspect had gone to school, and he was later arrested at Richmond High School. He was booked into Contra Costa County Juvenile Hall on a firearms-related charge.

The elementary school remained under lockdown until 1:40 pm, police say.

This incident remains an active investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the San Pablo Police Department Investigations Division at 510-215-3150.

In sadly similar news, a high school in the North Bay canceled classes on Wednesday due to a bomb threat. As NBC Bay Area reports, administrators at Archie Williams High School in San Anselmo decided to cancel classes today after getting an alert from shortly after 9:30 am, even though authorities say they do not believe this was a credible threat.

