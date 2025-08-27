- Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee has unveiled a new five-point plan to address the issue of homelessness in the city. It include the creation of a new office in City Hall, comparable to what San Francisco has, called the Office of Homelessness Solutions. [KPIX]
- There was a horrific shooting this morning at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. At least two children were killed, 17 were injured including adults, and the shooter, a man in his early 20s, is also dead. [CNN]
- SF-based Visa has just announced a multi-year commitment to having its annual Visa Payments Forum conference at the Moscone Center. The conference is expected to draw 3,000 attendees next year, and Visa has signed on to have the conference here through 2030. [Chronicle]
- Containment on the Pickett Fire in Napa County is up tp 25% since yesterday, but evacuation orders remain in place. [KRON4]
- An 18-year-old suspect, Luis McLaughlin, Jr., was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for a stabbing that occurred last week in Newark, and police there say McLaughlin was motivated by "a desire for notoriety." [KPIX]
- The San Jose City Council just approved a new ordinance that increases fines on blighted properties to as much as $10,000 per day, to encourage property owners to clean them up. [KPIX]
- The infamous Orgy Dome at Burning Man was one of the casualties of Sunday's dust storm and intense winds on the playa, and this Chronicle headline says that the group behind it "vows to rebuild," but it sounds like that might not be until next year.
Top image: Photo via Barbara Lee/Facebook