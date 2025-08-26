Local:
- The Santa Rosa police nabbed a prolific Sonoma County graffiti tagger and his filming associate, and they did so using Snapchat. The alleged taggers are 23-year-old Fabian Manriquez Lopez and 20-year-old associate Alexis Smith, who maybe should not have used Snapchat to document the accused deeds, because police obtained search warrants for those accounts to bust them. [Santa Rosa Police via Facebook]
- Mission Local is making some noise that beloved Potrero Hill punk bar Thee Parkside might close, because a new owner just bought the building. Bar owner Malia Spanyol says a developer bought the property, which likely means the building is getting knocked down and rebuilt taller, though insists she would relocate the bar to another “dirtbaggy” corner if forced out. [Mission Local]
- A new poll found “enthusiasm” for former Rep. Katie Porter in her likely run for California Governor in 2026, and she’s in the lead, but “Undecided” is currently well ahead of any declared candidates. Meanwhile, Politico claims that “buzz grows” for a Senator Alex Padilla candidacy, but their only proof for this is that someone’s doing polling on his behalf. [Bay Area News Group]
National:
- In the blockbuster news that has drowned out all other news today, pop sensation Taylor Swift and her NFL tight end boyfriend Travis Kelce announced they are engaged. The search engine Google responded by quickly adding a little onscreen visual effect when you do a search on “Taylor Swift.” [ESPN]
- In a story we worry we’re going to hear many times again, facial recognition software wrongly identified an indecent exposure suspect in New York City, and the wrong man was arrested for the crime. [NY Times]
- Youtube TV and Fox Sports are locked in a major contract dispute, and Youtube TV customers who paid handsomely for their football packages might lose their Fox games, including this weekend’s Ohio State-Texas blockbuster, and next weekend's 49ers opener in Seattle. [SFGate]
Video:
- Will you just look at these flamingos strut???
Everybody! Stop what you’re doing and watch this. pic.twitter.com/ryUMgBEfKF— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) August 22, 2025
Image: Akiko I via Yelp