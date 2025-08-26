Your mailbox may already be crammed with mailers from Republicans on a warpath against Gavin Newsom’s California redistricting measure, even though Newsom’s campaign is only five days old.

You’ve got to hand it to the Republicans who are fighting against Gavin Newsom’s California congressional district gerrymandering campaign that would eliminate five GOP seats in Congress (in response to Texas Republicans are doing the exact same thing with Democratic seats). Just five days after Newsom set a November 4 special election for voters to decide on his measure, Republican opponents of the measure have already sent three different election mailers to voters statewide.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

There are actually two Republican groups sending these mailers, as Politico reported Monday. One is called Protect Voters First, the other is called Right Path California, though it also colloquially refers to itself in the press as Stop Sacramento’s Power Grab.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

Right Path California has enlisted deposed and unemployed former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who hopes to raise $100 million to fight Newsom’s redistricting scheme. That said, they have not raised anywhere near that $100 million yet. Though McCarthy is considered a skilled fundraiser, and will likely bring in a shit-ton of money from out-of-state donors.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

The other group, Protect Voters First, already has $10 million donated by Palo Alto-based GOP megadonor Charles Munger. Their ad (seen above) is taking some flak from the League of Women Voters for a misleading and out-of-context quote from them on the mailer.

I’m getting ready for the gerrymandering battle. pic.twitter.com/Lbgr1bnGw8 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) August 15, 2025



And for whatever it’s worth, Protect Voters First has enlisted our love-child-fathering former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger to be a spokesperson, though it's unclear whether he still has any sway with California voters.

Meanwhile, SFGate reports that supporters of Newsom’s “blue gerrymander” have already raised $11 million.

There’s a slight chance the election doesn’t even happen anyway. The Chronicle reports that California Republicans just sued to stop the ballot measure, but they already had a similar lawsuit tossed out last week. President Trump also says the Justice Department will sue to stop the measure, though again, it’s the exact same thing Trump is currently encouraging Republican statehouses to do.

Thus far, the polling numbers are looking good for Newsom’s camp. An LA Times poll released Friday shows that 55% of regular voters support the redistricting effort, 34% oppose it, and 11% are undecided.

Related: Newsom Rallies for Redistricting, But Border Patrol Agents Show Up to Harass Crowd [SFist]

Images: Joe Kukura, SFist