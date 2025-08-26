The body of an avid swimmer who was last seen swimming in San Francisco Bay on Saturday morning was found Tuesday morning near Aquatic Park Cove.

The man's body was found near where he had last been seen, by divers with the San Francisco police department as well as volunteers, who had been searching the area for the last two days.

The swimmer, identified as 35-year-old Nikolas Tomasevic, was a member of SF's Dolphin Club, and swam in Aquatic Park Cove three to five times a week. Brendan Sheehan, the assistant manager of the club, tells the Chronicle that he was a "sweet guy," and he had last been seen by a swimming partner around 10:15 am Saturday, in the vicinity of the historic steamboat Eureka, which sits docked next to the Hyde Street Pier, at the eastern side of the cove.

According to Sheehan, Tomasevic would typically swim a circle around the cove, which is about a mile and takes about an hour. He had been swimming with a friend, but they became separated in the water, and had planned to finish their swims in different locations.

An initial search on Saturday afternoon was called off before 4 pm, and rescuers with the San Francisco Fire Department handed the search off to the SFPD.

As KRON4 reports, via the SFPD Marine Unit, Tomasevic's body was found around 9:30 am Tuesday.

The SFPD issued a statement saying, "We would like to thank the volunteers at California Recovery Divers for their relentless efforts in searching for the missing swimmer."

We have one hint for the possible cause of Tomasevic's demise, which is that his wife, Aleksandra Ivanova, tells the Chronicle that he had "a history of epilepsy." But he had been training to make the open-water swim from Alcatraz to San Francisco, something he was "determined" to one day accomplish.

Tomasevic's family reportedly spoke to him on the phone from Serbia shortly before he went for his Saturday morning swim.

"Nikolas was a gentle soul, a noble heart who was always ready to help others,” his family said in a statement to the Chronicle. "A tall man, standing two meters high, yet with a heart even larger."

Photo via Facebook