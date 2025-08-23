- A radioactive shrimp recall launched earlier this week has grown to include several brands of bagged, frozen raw and cooked shrimp in nine states, including California. Traces of a compound called cesium-137 were found in shipping containers in four US ports. [Hoodline]
- According to newly released court filings, a former high school band teacher in Berkeley was arrested in May for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old student at least five times between March 23 and May 4 of this year. Jason Hoopes, 49, reportedly confessed to describing violent fantasies to the victim, and it’s suspected he attempted to groom at least one other student. [Bay Area News Group]
- A carjacking suspect was arrested in Santa Rosa Friday after he allegedly dragged the vehicle owner who was trying to stop the theft but eventually lost his grip after about 25 yards. The victim was treated for moderate injuries, and the suspect, identified as Matthew Webb, 41, of Cloverdale, was eventually located and arrested on numerous charges. [KRON4]
- Jon-Marques Psalms, a 30-year-old SFPD recruit, suffered a medical emergency during a police training exercise Wednesday and died on Friday. It’s not known whether the training exercise was the cause of the medical incident. [KTVU]
- Anthony James Tyree, 34, of Pittsburg, was arrested Wednesday in connection to a 2015 drive-by shooting that killed Maria Lourdes Soza when she was struck by a stray bullet. [KQED]
- A number of Golden State Valkyries players have suffered injuries recently as the team lost its third game in a row Friday night; they’re set to play in Dallas Sunday. [Bay Area News Group]
- A sinkhole about 3 feet deep by 3 feet wide damaged an unspecified number of cars when it sprang up on Lincoln Way near 12th Avenue Friday evening. [KRON4]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist