While Trump was complaining about a rigged election, his boy Elon Musk was running a rigged sweepstakes for $1 million that people who entered could not actually win, and now he’s facing a class action lawsuit over it.

A year ago this time at the height of the 2024 Presidential Election campaign, Elon Musk was throwing around hundreds of millions of dollars to get Donald Trump elected. Then of course Trump won, but had a public falling out with Musk, and Elon claimed he was starting a new political party because he didn’t want to be a Republican anymore. (Surprise! He was full of shit.)

But now another full-of-shit claim from Elon Musk may come back to haunt him. Bloomberg reports an Arizona woman is suing Musk because his “$1 million sweepstakes” to sign Musk’s America PAC petition, and presumably then vote for Trump, was a completely rigged contest that people could not actually win. The case is brought by a woman named Jacqueline McAferty, and US District Judge Robert Pitman ruled on Wednesday that her class action lawsuit can indeed proceed.

The reality is that someone did win those million-dollar prizes (there were nine winners), but the winners were pre-selected. Pitman said in his decision that McAferty made a plausible argument that she did not get “what she bargained for — a random chance to win $1 million.”

People who signed up for the contest had to give their names, phone numbers, emails, and other personal information to America PAC . It turned out they had no chance of winning. The lawsuit is a class action, which means anyone else who signed the petition can join in the lawsuit, though that probably would not affect the size of any potential financial penalty or judgement against Musk.

Shortly before the election, Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner took Musk’s America PAC to court over the so-called sweepstakes. Krasner lost that case, and a judge declined to halt the contest.

But Krasner did get America PAC’s lawyer Chris Gober to admit on the stand that “The $1 million recipients are not chosen by chance.” He also confessed that the winners were pre-selected and had already signed employment contracts to serve as spokespeople.

That admission paved the way for this class action suit, which will now proceed. Though the lesson here, to anyone who may not have learned it yet, is that you should probably not ever believe anything you hear from Elon Musk.

Image: GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - MARCH 30: Billionaire businessman Elon Musk prepares to give $1,000,000 to a Wisconsin voter during a town hall meeting he was hosting at the KI Convention Center on March 30, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The town hall is being held in front of the state’s high-profile Supreme Court election between Circuit Court Judge Brad Schimel, who has been financially backed by Musk and endorsed by President Donald Trump, and Dane County Circuit Court Judge Susan Crawford. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)