A man who was seen on surveillance video shooting off blank rounds from a gun during a religious study class at a San Francisco synagogue two years ago has been convicted of hate-crime charges.

53-year-old Dmitri Mishin was convicted this week of six counts of interference with religious worship with a hate-crime enhancement, and six counts of brandishing an imitation firearm. Mishin was the man seen entering the Outer Richmond's Schneerson Center, on the 2600 block of Balboa Street, on the evening of February 1. He reportedly began speaking to Russian to the group of elderly people who were there attending a religious class, then brandished a replica firearm and shot it seven to eight times. It was filled with blank rounds.

Witnesses said that before leaving, Mishin said something to the effect of "Say hello to the Mossad." It was reported at the time that Mishin lived just a few blocks away, and he was arrested two days later.

Rabbis at the Schneerson Center called the incident a terrorist attack, and within a week, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins filed hate crime charges against Mishin.

A Twitter account that is no longer live, which appeared to belong to Mishin, then surfaced showing posts that celebrated Nazis, and one photo of Mishin, posted one day after the incident, showed him wearing "a military-style uniform with a bird symbol and swastika on bottom," and holding a grenade.

Surveillance footage from the 2023 incident.

Following his conviction, Jenkins said in a statement, "There is no place for antisemitism in our community. My office is committed to vigorously prosecuting hate crimes and will do everything we can to fight hate in the courtroom."

Jenkins added, "Hate crimes deeply impact victims and whole communities. Antisemitic incidents like this have lasting impacts and must be addressed. Fighting these crimes and getting justice in the courtroom rights these grave wrongs and restores some of the unity, dignity and humanity that is lost when these crimes are committed."

Assistant District Attorney Abigail Adams, who prosecuted the case, said in a statement, "I commend the victims for overcoming their continued fear and testifying at trial and I am grateful to the jury for their very careful consideration of the facts and law."

Mishin is scheduled to be sentenced on August 29.

Previously: San Francisco DA Files Hate-Crime Charges Against Man Who Allegedly Shot Blanks Inside Synagogue