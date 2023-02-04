A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a synagogue in San Francisco's Outer Richmond neighborhood, according to ABC7.

Several agencies, including the San Francisco Police Department and the FBI, were reportedly investigating after a man allegedly fired several blank rounds at the Schneerson Jewish Center and also entered a nearby theater brandishing a handgun.

Investigators developed probable cause to arrest the adult male suspect, whose identity is not being released at his time. Huge thanks to @FBISanFrancisco for their assistance in this investigation. ➡️ https://t.co/dnSnfLRZml pic.twitter.com/cX2lPPpSPl — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) February 4, 2023

No injuries were reported from either scene, KRON4 also reported. The incident at the synagogue reportedly occurred on the 2600 block of Balboa Street at about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, and the incident at the theater reportedly occurred around 8 p.m. on Tuesday night also on Balboa Street, according to officials. The suspect apparently fled both scenes.

San Francisco police arrested on Friday night a man accused of brandishing a handgun at a synagogue and at a theater in the Richmond district, officials said.https://t.co/2DVMRvS3ym — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) February 4, 2023

Police reportedly identified the man and conducted a search of his residence, where they found evidence related to both incidents.

They detained him in the Richmond District around 5 p.m. on Friday, officials said. ABC7 identified the suspect as 52-year-old Dmitri Mishin.

A junior rabbi and vice president of the synagogue called it a "terrorist attack," according to ABC7. Rabbi Alon Chanukov told the news station that, “[the gunman] came to terrorize people."

The synagogue has also reportedly increased its security for this weekend’s Shabbat services, which are held at sundown on Friday.

