The beloved vintage houseware consignment shop / full-time flea market Stuff, which closed its Valencia Street location in January 2024 due to a rent hike, lives on in two locations now — one in Polk Gulch, and one in the East Bay. But the operator of the Polk location is readying an even larger new location back in the Mission District.

Stuff by Luxe is prepping for a September opening at a 20,000-square-foot warehouse at 1830 Harrison Street, near 14th Street — not far from the original Valencia spot. The co-owner, Ha Kwan, was a vendor at the original Stuff, and got the blessing of former owners, married couple Will Lenker and James Spinello, to use the Stuff name, and even acquired the original big STUFF letters, which will soon adorn the Harrison Street space.

SFGate was the first report on the move back in March, about a year after Stuff by Luxe debuted at Pacific Avenue and Polk Street. Kwan says that the Pacific Avenue shop will remain open, but the Harrison Street shop will a far larger location in the Mission that retains the spirit of the original.

Mission Local now reports that the new Stuff by Luxe will be softly open as of September 5, with a grand opening planned on October 4.

As Kwan tells Mission Local, "It’s really convenient for our customers who used to shop at Valencia to be able to come here." She also says that she selected a location that was bright and airy, with high ceilings, that feels more like a high-end showroom than a dark antique mall.

She also says it will be, once open, the largest vintage consignment shop in the Bay Area.

Like the original Stuff, Stuff by Luxe will feature multiple areas curated by 40 to 50 different antique vendors, showcasing goods that include vintage furniture (heavy on the mid-century and Danish modern), accessories, artwork, lamps, and other housewares.

A third location operated by another pair of former Stuff vendors, Stuff East Bay, is also still open in Albany.

The original owners, Lenker and Spinello, have meanwhile retired and relocated to Hawaii.

Previously: Popular, Recently Shuttered Vintage Store Stuff Opening New SF Location Saturday In Polk Gulch

Stuff by Luxe - Open daily 11 am to 6 pm at 1545 Pacific Avenue, opening September 5 at 1830 Harrison Street (near Best Buy)