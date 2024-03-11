There are actually two new locations of the now-reincarnated vintage emporium Stuff, and the SF shop will have the same giant letters from the old Valencia Street location.

It was a bad shock for the Valencia Street corridor when we learned in October that the vintage modern collective Stuff would be closing permanently in early 2024. And indeed, February 4 was their last day in business at Valencia Street near Duboce Avenue. But now SFGate reports that two new owners have taken over for previous co-owners Will Lenker and James Spinello, and are reopening Stuff as Stuff by Luxe at Pacific Avenue and Polk Street, and Stuff East Bay in Albany (right at the Berkeley border).



The Albany shop already opened on Friday March 1, under that location’s new owners Angelina and Joe Carling. It’s at 619 San Pablo Avenue, in a former Galvin Appliance store space. Open seven days a week, it features many of the vendors from the previous Stuff.



Same goes for the SF store, which will open this Saturday, March 16, at 1545 Pacific Avenue in Polk Gulch. That shop’s new owner Ha Kwan bought the famed “STUFF” letters from the previous owners, and according to SFGate, that shop will also have “a commitment to the color orange.”



“I want to create a Stuff where everybody feels like they can come in and find something and walk out with something,” Kwan told SFGate. “Whether it’s a piece of furniture or art, or if it’s decor, home accessories or a piece of clothing.”



The previous Stuff owners have given both of the new stores their blessing. “We had a hand in helping these new locations get started because we felt it was better to pass the torch along,” Lenkford, now retired in Hawaii, said to SFGate.

Stuff by Luxe opens Saturday, March 16, at 1545 Pacific Avenue (near Larkin Street). Hours will be 10:30 am - 6:30 pm, seven days a week.

Related: Valencia Street Vintage Store Stuff Closing in January Over Apparent Landlord Dispute [SFist]



Image: Kenny C. via Yelp