The California Academy of Sciences is chomping at the bit to throw multiple parties for Claude the albino alligator’s 30th birthday, lining up celebrity chefs, cocktail parties, and cakes made of fish guts

The famed albino alligator Claude was hatched 30 years ago, and not at his current home in a synthetic moat at the California Academy of Sciences, but in the swamplands of Florida. He was taken in by an alligator rescue, because his albino condition and poor eyesight meant he would surely not last long in the wild. He came to the Academy of Sciences in 2008, originally homed with a non-albino female alligator named Bonnie. But she bit off one of Claude’s fingers (I suppose you could say she was the insti-gator), and the two were separated.

Now one of the top solo attractions at the Academy of Sciences, Claude will be celebrating his 30th birthday (technically, his 30th “hatch day”) on September 15. But the Academy of Sciences has a whole month of 30th birthday activities lined up for Claude, with classy cocktail parties, a meal from a Top Chef: All-Stars winner, and many opportunities to win Claude plushies.

Image: California Academy of Sciences

Swamp Soirée Wednesday, Wednesday, September 10, 6 pm

Top Chef: All-Stars winner Melissa King is preparing a meal that you’ll be able to enjoy right next to Claude’s aquatic lair, along with a cocktail reception and a live jazz band. This event is pricey (tickets start at $650), and attendees are encouraged to wear all white in celebration of out albino friend.

Image: California Academy of Sciences

NightLife: Claude’s Big 3-0 Thursday, September 11, 6-9 pm

The Academy’s monthly cocktail party goes all in for Claude, with “Piña Claude-a” cocktails and limited-edition Claude IPA beer from Oakland United Beerworks. There will also be a live DJ, special edition Claude merchandise, and the old-time “claw machine game” where you can try your hand at winning a Claude plushie.

And speaking of Claude plushies…

Image: California Academy of Sciences

Claude Quest, a Citywide Plushie Search, Starting Friday, September 5

There will apparently be some manner of scavenger hunt with 30 Claude plushies hidden around the Bay Area. There will also be a jumbo Claude plushie to win, plus a few premium prizes like Academy tickets and memberships.

Image: California Academy of Sciences

Claude’s Hatchday Party, Sunday, September 14, 11 am - 3:30 pm

The actual “Happy Birthday” sing-along will go down at this Sunday afternoon party. Claude will get a cake made of fish, people will get cupcakes from Minia’s Bake Shop, and there will also be crafts, swag, and lectures about the birthday boy/gator. This event will also be livestreamed on the Claude the albino alligator webcam.

There are several other events the Academy is hosting for Claude's 30th birthday month, and you can check them all out here.

Image: California Academy of Sciences