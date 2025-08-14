The third weekend in a row of concerts on the Polo Field in Golden Gate Park has almost arrived, and a Friday night show by young country artist Zach Bryan still has tickets on sale.

Grammy-winning country artist Zach Bryan will take the stage on San Francisco's Polo Field for the first time on Friday, August 15. He'll be joined by opening act Kings of Leon — who are more of a Southern rock band, but this is in keeping with Bryan's blurring of genres as well. And Bryan has a collaboration with Kings of Leon's Caleb Followill called "Bowery," which they've been performing on tour together.

Caleb Followill and Zach Bryan perform "Atlantic City" at MetLife Stadium on July 20, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for ABA)

Bryan's songs "Quittin' Time" and "Something in the Orange" have been major hits of the last couple of years, and his collaboration with Kacey Musgraves, "I Remember Everything," took home a Grammy Award in 2024 for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, and it was also nominated for Best Country Song.

Both general admission and VIP tickets are still on sale on Ticketmaster, starting at $200.



This is the third consecutive weekend of outdoor concerts in Golden Gate Park, organized and promoted by Another Planet Entertainment. Another Planet won approvals two years ago from the San Francisco Board of Supervisors to utilize the Polo Field for an extra weekend outside of the weekend of Outside Lands — maximizing profits from the extensive buildout of festival infrastructure there. And the deal included an agreement to produce free concerts in the city — another of which is coming up in Civic Center next month, featuring another rising country star, Shaboozey.

Last year's extra weekend following Outside Lands focused on heavy metal bands with a mini-festival of sorts on Saturday.

This year included a third weekend, with the 60th anniversary concerts by Dead & Company, celebrating the Grateful Dead and their historic ties to San Francisco, happening over three days the weekend prior to Outside Lands.

All that grass on the Polo Field has to be pretty worn out and dusty at this point, but the organizers and Rec & Parks have probably been doing some extra watering this week and hoping for the best.

The Zach Bryan/Kings of Leon show will be the last of these Golden Gate Park shows for this year, and the area around the Polo Field will remain closed to the public until August 20, as the tear-down and cleanup effort takes place.

