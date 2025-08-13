- Want to know how the first day of this Trump crackdown on crime in DC is going? Here's an illustrative video of some federal goons harassing some young Black men sitting on a stoop, one of whom was smoking a cigarette. [TMZ]
Oh nothing to see here just Trump’s DC gestapo is already rolling up on Black kids hanging out on their stoop minding their business…..because this DC takeover was always about harassing Black of DC pic.twitter.com/XASogGvWNK— Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 12, 2025
- A judge has ruled that a lawsuit filed in April can move forward from OpenAI claiming that Elon Musk has engaged in a deliberate campaign, both legal and on social media, to sabotage the success of the company he helped to co-found. Meanwhile, Musk's social media spat with Sam Altman continues. [Bloomberg]
- Elon Musk's Grok chatbot got briefly suspended from Musk's X platform Monday for calling Trump "the most notorious criminal in Washington DC." [Newsweek]
- The share of Americans who say they drink alcohol occasionally has dropped to a 90-year low, with 54% saying they drink in a new Gallup poll, down from a pandemic high of 67%. [Chronicle]
- In Southern California, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has been conducting an investigation this summer dubbed Operation Crowing Rooster, and they've just arrested 56 people and seized 3,500 birds being raised for cockfighting. [Bay Area News Group]
- Air Canada says it will lock out its flight attendants this weekend after they filed a strike notice, and the airline may cease operations temporarily on Saturday, with cancellations beginning on Thursday. [CNN]
- Ugh. Trump says he'll be hosting the Kennedy Center Honors this year, and he announced that Sylvester Stallone and Gloria Gaynor will be among the honorees. [New York Times]