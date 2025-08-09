Police say the car in Friday night’s crash in Burlingame was first hit by an e-bike, which caused the driver to jump the curb and strike two children on the sidewalk before crashing into a restaurant. A 4-year-old boy was killed and a 6-year-old girl was injured.

As the San Mateo Daily Journal reports, a 19-year-old female driver from San Mateo was exiting Parkling Lot D onto Donnelly Avenue around 6:25 p.m. when her car was hit by an e-bike. This caused her to accelerate across Donnelly Avenue and onto the sidewalk, striking the children. The vehicle came to a stop inside Truffle Poke Bar at 1212 Donnelly Avenue. As KRON4 reports, the vehicle was still inside the building as of 10 p.m. Friday.

As the Chronicle reports, the boy was pronounced dead at the scene, and the girl was taken to Stanford Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver remained at the scene, and drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor.

Last night's collision in downtown Burlingame was horrific. The investigation @BurlingamePD is ongoing, an updated press release will be issued later today. Thankful for all the first responders at the scene and appreciate the help from outside agencies. @BurlingameCity pic.twitter.com/7AURnQ9euV — R. Vaswani 🇺🇸 (@sfvas) August 9, 2025

Lt. David Perna of the Burlingame police told KTVU, “Not in many years has something this tragic happened in our downtown area.”

As KGO reports, Friday’s crash was Burlingame’s third pedestrian death of the year. Pedestrian advocate Mike Swire told KGO the city needs more protections. "The streets of San Mateo County are not safe. People need to walk and shop without fear of taking their lives into their hands," Swire said.

