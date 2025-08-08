- Rescue swimmers with the San Francisco Fire Department pulled a man out of the Bay Friday morning. The rescue happened around 7:30 am near Pier 1 1/2, and the victim was taken to the hospital for evaluation. [SFFD/X]
- Outside Lands kicks off at noon today, and the three-day music festival in Golden Gate Park, attended by over 60,000 people per day, is expected to bring in $70 million for the local economy. [KTVU]
- There's a new study that shows where in San Francisco, and elsewhere across the state, will likely experience the worst shaking in a large earthquake, and the Chronicle has made an interactive map showing which parts of the city could see Level IX or "violent" shaking, versus Level XI or "devastating" shaking. [Chronicle]
- Santa Clara County is putting a new sales tax on the ballot this fall to help cover costs incurred from Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill.' [Mercury News]
- Nine Inch Nails and frontman Trent Reznor, 60, kicked off their first tour in three years Thursday night in Oakland, and a fog machine apparently leaked onto Reznor during "Sin." [Chronicle]
- Elon Musk has reportedly disbanded the Dojo supercomputer team at Tesla, and dispatched its leader, killing off an internal project years in the making to bolster self-driving technology in favor of using third-party tech. [TechCrunch / Bloomberg]
- Trump has now formally authorized the Pentagon to take military action against foreign drug cartels, which could include operations on foreign soil. [New York Times]