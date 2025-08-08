A brush fire spreading at a "moderate" speed began Friday morning near Lake Berryessa in Napa County, and has already scorched around 50 acres.

The Berry Fire began around 10:50 am Friday near Berryessa Knoxville Road, north of Lake Berryessa, according to Cal Fire. It had spread to 50 acres as of noon, and is burning east of the Knoxville Recreation Area, about 15 to 20 miles northeast of Angwin.

Cal Fire says the Berry Fire is burning at a "a moderate rate of spread."

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and it remains 0% contained. It is burning in a fairly remote area of chaparral, and no structures are currently threatened.

Map via Cal Fire

This is the first significant wildfire and official Cal Fire incident so far this year in Napa County.

The largest fire currently burning in the state, the Gifford Fire in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, is nearing 100,000 acres and is the largest fire in several years in California. It is only 15% contained.

Top image courtesy of PG&E/Alert Wildfire