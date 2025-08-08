It did not take long to land on this "student room" for rent in the Portola neighborhood, where for $1200 a month you get a small room, bathroom, private entrance, and a non-kitchen.

It's no toilet-under-the-loft-bed ridiculousness like we saw last week, but this week's Apartment Sadness dishonoree is a pseudo-studio for rent in the Portola neighborhood, advertised on Craigslist as "perfect for a student," which is Craigslist-speak for "kind of sad choice for anyone but a poor student."

The details in the list of amenities include the private entrance via the backyard, private full bath, storage area, and "counter space" with a fridge and microwave. So, yes, no sink or stove, but a pretend kitchen, with drawers!, and you'll need to fill your ramen bowls and wash your dishes from the bathroom sink.

Photo via Craigslist

Photo via Craigslist

Photo via Craigslist

It should be noted the ad does not indicate that there is any access to the larger home, and therefore no common areas or real kitchen access, should you desire that. But students only eat McDonald's and ramen anyway, right!?

It's sort of hard to assess how large the space really is, given that we get no wide angle of the room itself — it may be more of a glorified storage area from all we can tell.

Photo via Craigslist

And there is also a closet/storage area which appears to be under some stairs that you would not have access to.

Photo via Craigslist

And, behold, the charmless backyard:

Photo via Craigslist

At least it's not full of trash!

This would feel more student-friendly and reasonable if it were priced under $1,000 maybe? But there is a shared washer/dryer, so that's something.

