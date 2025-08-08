A 54-year-old Michigan man who was visiting San Francisco to see Dead & Company last weekend experienced a sudden medical emergency during the show, and passed away shortly thereafter.

Last weekend’s Dead & Company shows in Golden Gate Park seemingly went off without a hitch. But we are know learning of a very sad footnote to he three-night set of shows, as the Chronicle reports that 54-year-old Michigan resident Fred Cothard, who was visiting for the shows and dancing in the audience, died of an “unspecified medical emergency” during that band’s first set.

Image: Jody Leddy via Facebook

Above we see a screenshot of a social media post from Cothard’s partner Jody Leddy. “This is the last photo of us, about 2 hours before he collapsed while we were dancing to ‘They Love Each Other.’”

And in another tear-jerking coincidence, that means the last full Dead song Cothard heard was “I Know You Rider,” whose lyrics contain the refrain “gonna miss me when I'm gone.”

According to KTVU, Cothard was a carpenter from Michigan. He has apparently operated a company called Cothard Construction & Remodeling for around 30 years in the Michigan-Indiana area.

Cothard’s 23-year-old surviving twin children have established a GoFundMe to cover the costs of getting his remains returned home, and their funeral and memorial expenses. “Our dad was attending [the Grateful Dead’s] 60th anniversary show in San Francisco when he suddenly collapsed,” that campaign says. “Even though this was sudden and we were not there with him, we take comfort in knowing that he was surrounded by thousands of his Dead family, and the music that he loved so much."

Cothard’s official obituary adds that “Most of Fred's personal life revolved around music and his deep love and passion for the Grateful Dead. There was almost nothing else he enjoyed more than traveling the country with family and friends from all over the world, to see the next show.”

Image via GoFundme