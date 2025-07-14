What seems to be the world’s largest annual three-legged dog meetup returned Sunday and turned the Marina Green into the Em-bark-adero, and we’ve got pup-arazzi pics and video of these resilient dogs.

We’ve been hounding our favorite tri-pawed dogs at San Francisco’s Three-Legged Dog Picnic for a number of years now, and good things came in threes when this joyful and quirky celebration of amputee dogs returned to Little Marina Green on Sunday. SFist has a fetching treasury of pictures and videos below from this 16th annual meetup of dogs missing one leg, which this year introduced the new feature of a red carpet and a Three-legged Dog Fashion Show.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

ARR you ready for this three-legged dog Olyve, in full pirate regalia? Her missing leg is replaced by a Dr. Hook-style prosthetic hook, and like all true pirates, Olyve is missing an eyeball. “Olyve was guarding a toy that did not belong to her, and a dog snapped at her, and that is how she lost her eye,” her companion Jess tells SFist. “She is three-legged and one-eyed, so she’s dressed as a pirate today because we that it was a fitting costume.”

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

And considering Sunday’s event took place right along SF’s famed Scenic 49 Mile Drive, this three-legged pup and companion seagull were among the sights to take in.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

Another three-legged dog came as a sheriff, though the kind of sheriff who sports a bright yellow mohawk.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

And certainly this postal carrier three-legged dog did not mail it in when it came to their costume.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

This year’s Three-Legged Dog Picnic drew 70 tri-pawed dogs, which is is not as many as last year’s record-breaking 94 three-legged dogs in one place, but still quite a large litter, and making this event probably the world’s largest annual three-legged dog meetup. “We were the first to gather some many three-legged dogs,” Three-Legged Dog Picnic founder and organizer Franny Panny told us. “We have three-legged dogs as well as other handicapable dogs. We have dogs with cones, casts, one eye, wheelchairs, blind, deaf, toothless, they’re all welcome to the picnic.”

You can enjoy the one-of-a-kind magic of all 70 three-legged dogs in the above video of the annual Three-Legged Dog Parade. But the video is nearly six minutes long, because corralling 70 highly distractible three-legged dogs is not the easiest task.

Some of these miraculous survivor dogs have shockingly strong running form, like this French bulldog Corbie, who is able to catch some serious air while chasing bubbles.

And you are probably going to need a Kleenex when hearing the “three-legged dog origin story" of the Basset Hound Zelda.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

The vast majority of these dogs lost a leg because they were hit by a car. But not the above pooch Chili. Chili lost a leg because he got shot as a feral puppy in Lake County, and actually still has a bullet in him that veterinarians were unable to remove.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

“When he was a puppy, he was shot,” says Chili’s “Tri-curious” companion Gabby Gardener. “Unfortunately the bone just didn’t heal the right way. We tried everything, physical therapy and all the things to try to fix the leg and nothing was working. We finally were referred to UC Davis, and it was determined that amputation was the best thing for him. So we did that about two years ago and he’s thrived ever since. He’s so much happier.”

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

This dog Lassen lives in a household with four — count ‘em — four different three-legged dogs. “We’ve got two from Texas that were shipped to us,” dog mom Celine Dahlen explains. “We got him at 56 pounds, he had a shattered femur they amputated. He is now a good healthy 96 pounds.”

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

Here are members of the Dahlen family that’s raising four tri-pawed dogs. “We even have a cat at home that has three legs,” Dahlen tells SFist. "We know these are not going to be the first choice at a shelter. We know their energy level, we know their behaviors, we know they get worn down quicker. People contact us now when they have tri-pods and we try to place them."

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

Should you be inclined to want to adopt a three-legged dog, Oakland’s Rocket Dog Rescue has plenty to pick from (you can also temporarily foster a dog). “We rescue everybody. It doesn’t matter if they have three legs or one eye,” Rocket Dog Rescue founder Pali Boucher tells us. The cost is around $400, which comes with the microchip, spaying and neutering, deworming and vaccination.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

Here on the other side of the Bay, Muttville also has some handi-capable dogs that could sure use new homes.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

“Three to get ready” was of course a recurring theme, with the three famed Doggie Diner heads popping up at the Three-Legged Dog Picnic. The event also featured DJ Justin Credible dog-themed tracks like the obvious “Atomic Dog,” or clever additions like Queen’s “You're My Best Friend,” and Belinda Blair’s side project Pipsqueak playing Tom Waits’s “Rain Dogs”

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

This four-legged dog has been festooned with sunflowers, courtesy Sunflower Pet Salon, who were offering free nail trims to any dog that needed one.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

And a giant gang of volunteers also helped pull the event off, as well as a few other sponsors. “Pet Food Express sponsored our stage,” Franny Panny tells us, also noting that Pacifica’s Rex Center brought out a warm pool for physical therapy, ensuring that every three-legged dog had its day on Sunday.

