Local record label EMPIRE, which is getting ready to throw a 15th anniversary bash in Civic Center next month, just announced a proposed new rooftop concert venue atop One Montgomery Street.

EMPIRE, the full corporate name of which Empire Distribution, Records and Publishing Inc., was born in 2010 in the Potrero Hill home of founder Ghazi Shami. Focused in part on software for the rapid distribution of digital music, Empire has had a string of successes, including albums by Kendrick Lamar, Tyga, and Snoop Dogg, the Grammy nominated debut album by Anderson .Paak, and last year's chart-topping album by Black country artist Shaboozey. And in 2022, Empire acquired another local label, Dirtybird Records.

In January 2025, the company purchased the historic former bank building at One Montgomery Street for $22.5 million. And now, as Shami tells the Chronicle, Empire hopes to use the expansive roof of the building to create a new event and concert venue.

"Empire has always been rooted in San Francisco, and we’re proud to build our permanent headquarters in the heart of the Financial District, establishing a vibrant, world-class destination for artists and the community at large,” Shami said in a statement. “Our vision has always been about more than just the music — we create culture and cultivate community. By restoring a historic building for our new headquarters, we’ll be able to further achieve our mission of supporting and empowering artists while offering incredible community-driven events."

Empire has submitted an application to the Planning Department to create the new venue, which would host both public and private concert events, and artist showcases.

And Empire has the backing of Mayor Daniel Lurie, who called the proposal "exactly the kind of forward thinking that will take our city to new heights." Lurie and former Mayor London Breed have both pushed for more outdoor concerts and events to help revitalize the flagging downtown area.

As the Chronicle notes, when One Montgomery belonged to Wells Fargo pre-2019, the rooftop had been open to the public, so there is precedent for this.

Empire, which has, with Another Planet Entertainment, brought Anderson .Paak to Civic Center for a free concert last year, and has hosted Dirtybird DJ parties on the Embarcadero the past two years, has plans to celebrate its 15th anniversary with a free Civic Center concert on September 13. Headlining will be Shaboozey, but other artists are set to include current viral sensation Fireboy DML, and Red Leather.