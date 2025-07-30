A murder charge was filed this week in a case from last weekend in which a man was fatally stabbed near SF's Ingleside district, not far from the campus of City College.

The stabbing occurred around 4:12 pm on Saturday, July 26, according to investigators. Per the SF District Attorney's Office, SFPD officers responded to a report of a stabbing at Ocean Avenue and Lee Avenue, and located an adult male suffering from an apparent stab wound.

The victim was treated at the scene and hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, and later succumbed to his wounds.

According to a spokesperson for the SF DA's office, speaking to the Chronicle, officers soon located the suspect, 29-year-old Sean Collins, near the scene and covered in blood. Officers also say they found a bloody knife and a discarded sweater in the path between the crime scene and where they located Collins.

Collins now faces one count of murder with an allegation that he personally and intentionally used a deadly or dangerous weapon in the commission of the murder. Also, though the DA's office has not explained why, he faces two counts of child endangerment. It's not clear if any children were present at the crime scene.

Collins was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday, July 30, at 1:30 pm.

This was San Francisco's 14th homicide of the year to date. At this point last year, the city had seen 20 homicides.

Although charges have been filed, and this case is being handled by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Homicide Unit, this remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

