Local:
- The family of a Hayward couple, Ernest and Lisa Latta, are seeking answers after they were killed while riding on their Harley-Davidson motorcycle in the Santa Cruz Mountains on Saturday. They collided head-on with a Tesla being driven by an 18-year-old, and the other driver was not injured. [Chronicle]
- Another death occurred in the Russian River over the weekend, with a 34-year-old Richmond man, Nelshon Hamilton, who didn't resurface after jumping into the river from a rope swing on the Hacienda Bridge. His body was found by divers on Sunday. [Bay Area News Group]
- The town of Crescent City, California, in Del Norte County, remained on high alert about a potential tsunami, both last night and today, with the memory still strong of a 1964 tsunami disaster, following a 9.2M earthquake in Alaska, that destroyed much of the town. [NBC Bay Area]
National:
- The gunman in Monday's shooting in Manhattan at the NFL headquarters' building, Shane Devon Tamura, reportedly purchased his AR-15-style rifle for $1,400 from his boss at the Horseshoe Casino in Las Vegas. Police say they found a suicide note and anti-psychotic medication at Tamura's apartment in Vegas. [New York Times]
- Colorado dentist James Craig was sentenced to life in prison today for the 2023 poisoning death of his wife, Angela Craig. [CBS News]
- Arab and Muslim states including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt have just issued a joint call for Hamas to disarm themselves and relinquish power in Gaza. [CNN]
Video:
- Here's some footage from back in 2011 from the Stern Grove Festival, featuring the late, great Sharon Jones and her band, The Dap Kings.
Photo by Bill Williams