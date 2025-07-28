Donald Trump’s latest slapdash attempt to change the topic from Jeffrey Epstein is his demand that Kamala Harris be prosecuted over some made-up $11 million payment to Beyoncé that completely never happened.

The Donald-Trump-Jeffrey Epstein controversy entered new and uncharted pop-culture waters this weekend, with the release of that incredibly vulgar new South Park episode that depicts Trump having gay sex with Satan. This comes on the heels of mega-podcaster Joe Rogan turning against the Trump administration, showing that the Epstein scandal — and the conspiracy theories over how Trump seems to be hiding something — have completely consumed the normally Trump-supporting anti-woke brigade.

Trump is using the typical Trump playbook by making up some sort of other fictional scandal that he claims will expose the greatest wrongdoing ever in American history. Though Trump has seemingly already abandoned the “Obama committed treason” distraction ruse from last week, and now KGO reports that Trump’s new would-be distracting claim is that Kamala Harris should be criminally prosecuted over some 2024 election scheme involving… Beyoncé and Oprah Winfrey?

Sigh, I guess let’s unpack this.

“I’m looking at the large amount of money owed by the Democrats, after the Presidential Election, and the fact that they admit to paying, probably illegally, Eleven Million Dollars to singer Beyoncé for an ENDORSEMENT (she never sang, not one note, and left the stage to a booing and angry audience!), Three Million Dollars for ‘expenses,’ to Oprah, Six Hundred Thousand Dollars to very low rated TV ‘anchor,’ Al Sharpton (a total lightweight!), and others to be named for doing, absolutely NOTHING!” Trump said on Truth Social early Saturday morning. “These ridiculous fees were incorrectly stated in the books and records. YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO PAY FOR AN ENDORSEMENT. IT IS TOTALLY ILLEGAL TO DO SO.”

“Kamala, and all of those that received Endorsement money, BROKE THE LAW. They should all be prosecuted! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he added.

Okay, for starters, CNN points out that it is technically not illegal to pay for an endorsement. And do recall that Trump offered RFK Jr. a job in the administration in exchange for Kennedy’s endorsement last August.

Further, federal campaign filings show that the Harris campaign paid Beyoncé’s production company just $165,000, a far cry from $11 million. Harris’s campaign told Deadline last year that those payments were legally required reimbursements for travel and production costs to both Beyoncé’s and Winfrey’s production companies.

Regardless, the attempt to change the topic from Jeffrey Epstein is not working. CNN adds that Trump was asked about Epstein again Monday while on his Scotland trip, a gave yet another differing version of past events.

“For years, I wouldn’t talk to Jeffrey Epstein. I wouldn’t talk — because he did something that was inappropriate,” Trump said, per CNN. “He hired help, and I said, ‘Don’t ever do that again.’ He stole people that work for me. I said, ‘Don’t ever do that again.’ He did it again, and I threw him out of the place, persona non grata. I threw him out, and that was it. I’m glad I did.”

It should be pointed out that this is completely different reasoning than Trump has given in the past for his falling-out with Jeff Epstein. Trump’s previous version of events claimed that he became estranged with Epstein because Epstein was “being a creep." And the New York Times and others have reported that the two men fell out around 2004 over a real estate deal.

So Trumpworld may have moved on from the story that Trump got spooked by Epstein’s trafficking and sexcapades, and now has a different and new allegation about Epstein. You can draw your own conclusions as to why they would have abandoned that previous "being a creep" narrative.

Related: In Distraction From Epstein Files Uproar, AG Pam Bondi Comes to SF to Tour Alcatraz [SFist]

Image: NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 10: A television screen displays Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump, and Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, debating for the first time during the presidential election campaign on September 10, 2024 at the Bar Tabac in New York City. After earning the Democratic Party nomination following President Joe Biden's decision to leave the race, Harris faced off with Trump in what may be the only debate of the 2024 race for the White House. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)