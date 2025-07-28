In what seems like an unpleasant coincidence unless the suspect was the same in both incidents, two busy San Francisco restaurants saw their front windows shattered by unhinged individuals in the middle of dinner service last week.

The first incident occurred Thursday night at Rich Table, when an unhinged person on the street reportedly threw something — perhaps a rock or a bottle — through one of the restaurant's front windows on Gough Street, shattering it and causing glass to rain down onto tables where people were still enjoying dinner. An SFist tipster described the incident, saying that no one was hurt but there was a sizable mess to clean up — and safety glass kept some of the window intact.

We have not confirmed with San Francisco police whether they were seeking a suspect in the incident or had made any arrest.

On Friday night, about one mile away in the Fillmore District, Minnie Bell's Soul Movement had its front door glass shattered by what the restaurant's owner describes as "an unstable individual." The suspect reportedly picked up the restaurant's A-frame sign that was sitting on the sidewalk outside and threw it through the glass, shattering it, and no one was injured despite it being a busy Friday night in the restaurant.

"This incident highlights a recurring issue for businesses on this corridor," writes owner Fernay McPherson on Instagram. "Myself and other businesses have repeatedly urged @sfgov to implement more safety measures in the area. These incidents severely impact foot traffic, making it difficult for us to thrive."

McPherson adds, "The Fillmore, a historic San Francisco neighborhood, has been neglected for too long."

Minnie Bell's, which specializes in fried chicken, opened in April 2024.

Apart from these both being busy restaurants within a mile of each other, attacked during business hours, and the proximity of these incidents in time, we have no evidence so far to suggest that these incidents were connected.

We'll update you if we learn more.