At the young age of 25, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is already a father, as he and his wife Jenna just welcomed baby Millie Joleen Purdy to the family over the weekend.

An announcement went up on Instagram Monday morning with the message, "Life just became a whole lot sweeter."

The announcement and photo came with congratulatory comments from teammates including George Kittle, who wrote, "Mom and dad!"

Claire Kittle also wrote, "She's such a lucky girl. I love her name so much!"

The baby appears to have been born on Saturday, and as NBC Sports Bay Area reported, Brock Purdy was excused from the 49ers' practice session on Friday for personal reasons, returning to practice on Sunday. On his return he "was seen receiving congratulations from some of his teammates and staff members as the players took the field," NBC reports.

Brock Purdy married Jenna Brandt last year, in March 2024, after they met in college. They got engaged in July 2023, not long after Purdy was, infamously, the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft. He's gone on to be a star on the 49ers squad, playing in Super Bowl LVIII.

This past May, Purdy signed a five-year contract extension with the 49ers worth $265 million.

Jenna Purdy was a high school athlete who later played volleyball on the Iowa State University team before transferring to University of Northern Iowa.

As recently as February of last year, Purdy was living with a roommate in Santa Clara, offensive lineman Nick Zakelj.

This year, the Purdys purchased a 75-acre estate in Nashville not far from the Kittles' home. As the Chronicle reports, the property "includes a 40-yard synthetic-turf football field, a six-hole golf course and a three-story gym that includes a yoga room, recovery room and massage room."