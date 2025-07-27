- A strike by over 25,000 Safeway workers in Northern California was averted at the last hour after union leaders reached a tentative agreement with the company. Union officials called it a “hard-earned and inspiring victory” that includes raises, stronger benefits, and better job protections. [KRON4]
- A man is presumed dead after jumping from a rope swing into the Russian River near the Hacienda Bridge and failing to surface Saturday evening. It marks the third drowning on the river this month, prompting renewed safety warnings from officials. [SFGate]
- Hundreds gathered at San Francisco’s Ocean Beach on Saturday to spell out “FAMILIA!” in a dramatic human banner, part of a nationwide “Families First” protest against Trump-era health care and immigration policies. Related rallies around the Bay Area called attention to federal budget cuts to Medicaid, food aid, and services for families. [Chronicle]
- SF’s first traffic report since the Upper Great Highway became Sunset Dunes Park shows congestion has shifted rather than spiked. Chain of Lakes Drive now sees 21% more cars, while traffic dropped along other routes. [Chronicle]
- After weeks of backlash and lawsuits, the Trump administration will release over $6 billion in previously frozen education grants — vital funds that support English learners, adult literacy, and after-school programs following pressure from GOP lawmakers and school leaders across the country. [Associated Press]
- San Jose and PG&E have reached a landmark deal to fast-track power for 10 data center and industrial projects, ending the city’s push for its own utility and aiming to spur growth while addressing environmental and transparency concerns. [KQED]
- A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a Saturday afternoon stabbing near Ocean Avenue and Lee Street in SF's Ingleside District; police arrested a suspect nearby and are investigating what led to the attack. [KGO]
- Sears’ Concord store will soon be the last one open in California, following the closure of the Burbank location — and one of just six remaining in the entire U.S. [KGO]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist