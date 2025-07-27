A long-simmering neighborhood feud in Sausalito, fueled by a contentious home remodel and an accessory dwelling unit addition, has escalated into bitter fights, police reports, restraining orders, viral videos, and accusations from both sides.

Chronicle columnist Emily Hoeven has quite the saga for us this weekend: Sausalito couple Jake Beyer and Georgia Glassie, who bought a 1920s Craftsman cottage in 2017, submitted plans in 2021 to expand the 1,319‑sq ft home into a three‑story residence with an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU), invoking California laws meant to encourage new housing.

Despite hosting Zoom meetings and making multiple design revisions, their proposal drew complaints about obstructed views and neighborhood character. At least one neighbor made support conditional on another refusing to trim an avocado tree.

Sausalito’s Planning Commission approved the project in October 2023, but the City Council reversed course in January 2024 after a contentious three-hour meeting, as reported by Marin’s Pacific Sun. Councilmembers demanded the removal of rear decks, additional design changes, and more meetings with neighbors. Beyer called the decision “confusing and disappointing,” and suggested legal action could follow.

Tensions escalated offline. Police were called twice to Driver’s Market in response to altercations involving Beyer and neighbors. One incident involved an alleged food item being thrown, and another saw accusations of a middle finger directed at Beyer and Glassie’s children. Security footage reviewed by police showed no physical contact by Beyer in either case.

Following the hearings, Beyer and Glassie posted one-star Google reviews of a local poke bowl restaurant owned by neighbors involved in the dispute, which drew a retaliatory five-star review accusing them of punitive behavior. The conflict also played out on NextDoor, with heated posts and personal attacks. Beyer and Glassie responded by launching a slick, professionally produced video and a flashy website chronicling their side of the story and the neighborhood drama.

In one incident, Beyer and a neighbor got into a verbal altercation at a community event, during which the neighbor allegedly shouted profanity and accused Beyer of intimidation. Police were called but did not file a report. In another incident at the local dog park, Beyer said he was confronted by a different neighbor who accused him of “destroying the neighborhood” and allegedly spat near him. These escalating confrontations were detailed in statements provided to city officials and local media.

Glassie, who works in mental health, told the Chronicle that she’s been harassed while walking her children to school, followed by cars, and filmed without consent. She and Beyer say they’ve documented dozens of incidents and submitted evidence to the city and police, though no charges have been filed. Neighbors have countered with their own allegations, including one resident claiming they felt unsafe after an argument over property lines.

The neighborhood rift became so pronounced that multiple parties filed restraining orders, though a judge denied most of them. Still, the disputes spilled into public hearings, where supporters and opponents regularly showed up to speak for or against the couple — often citing not just the house plans but the personal conduct of those involved.

Architect Michael Rex said the chaos is emblematic of deeper dysfunction in Sausalito’s planning process. “The department interpreted the code willy-nilly for this project,” Rex told Pacific Sun. “The applicant was not instructed correctly.” He attributed the problem to turnover and ambiguity, resulting in inconsistent and precedent-free code enforcement.

In March 2024, the City Council approved the revised project 4–0, with Mayor Ian Sobieski abstaining. While most councilmembers encouraged continued compromise, Sobieski took a hardline stance, stating that if he were a neighbor, “he wouldn’t agree with anything.”

Vice Mayor Joan Cox said the final decision didn’t condone the behavior of either party but acknowledged the process had “devolved.” The project was ultimately approved with modifications, including larger setbacks and the removal of decks.

In October 2024, Beyer and Glassie posted an open letter to Governor Newsom and state housing leaders, requesting they “hold the city of Sausalito accountable for ADU violations.” They posted another in April of this year, urging the state to “investigate the City of Sausalito for its ongoing and unlawful obstruction of housing development.”

The letters argued that city officials’ erroneous interpretation of city code had forced the couple to reduce their proposed ADU from 800 square feet to 428 square feet. (Sergio Rudin, Sausalito’s city attorney, disputed this in an email to Beyer, stating they chose a smaller ADU to maximize their backyard space.) But Beyer and Glassie now had four kids, and they wanted extra space.

They argued that, under state law, they could convert one of the project’s proposed parking spaces into an expanded ADU without going through an additional review process, as Sausalito had asked them to do. The state disagreed.

In June, David Barboza of the state Housing and Community Development Department determined Sausalito hadn’t violated any housing laws under its purview. Other housing advocates, including Dylan Casey of the California Housing Defense Fund, have since challenged that conclusion.

Despite the ongoing dispute over the ADU, the broader remodel project did ultimately move forward. After a yearslong approval process — including a unanimous Planning Commission vote in late 2023 and a subsequent appeal by neighbors, the Sausalito City Council unanimously upheld the project’s approval in March 2025.

In May, the couple submitted a new application to reclaim the remaining 372 square feet of their originally proposed ADU. But in June, they say the city improperly marked that application “incomplete,” keeping the issue unresolved.

The conflict has become a proxy battle in Sausalito’s ongoing resistance to housing reform. Despite state mandates and a desperate need for affordable housing, the city has approved few ADUs and remains a stronghold of local opposition.

What started as a family project to expand a home for their four kids now stands as a public example of how housing laws, local politics, and neighborly resentment can combust in a town where almost nothing gets built.

