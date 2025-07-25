Precita Social readies for its close-up, San Jose's famed Burritozilla is about to go extinct, and the Chronicle's restaurant critics have published dueling reviews of State Bird Provisions, all in This Week in Food.

As we reported earlier today, KIS Cafe in Hayes Valley, which just debuted in May, is temporarily closing to retool after an unfortunate dustup between its chef, Luke Sung, and a TikTok influencer. It's not clear how long the closure will last, but owner Eric Lin says that Sung is no longer associated with the business. Also, consequently, Sung's other business, Domo Sushi, has been flooded with one-star reviews on Yelp.

We heard the very sad news this week that Oasis, the ten-year-old nightclub and drag venu in SoMa, is planning to shut its doors after throwing a New Year's Eve spectacular. Owner D'Arcy Drollinger says the business isn't financially sustainable, and she's encouraged everyone to come in and spend money as much as possible through the end of the year so they can keep the doors open that long.

Opening three weeks from today, on August 15, is Precita Social, the new casual concept coming to the former Marlena space on Precita Park in Bernal Heights, from 3rd Cousin chef Greg Lutes. Lutes tells Eater that he had been thinking about doing a second restaurant for years, and Precita Social will feature raw bar items, uni handrolls, disco fries, and the 3rd Cousin burger, along with larger, shareable steak and seafood entrees. There will also be a Dubai chocolate soft-serve sundae on the menu. Reservations are now available on Resy.

Opening August 8 is Happy Crane, the new modern Cantonese restaurant coming to the former Monsieur Benjamin space (451 Gough Street) in Hayes Valley. As discussed yesterday on SFist, the new project from former Benu and Palette Tea House chef James Yeun Leong Parry combines modern dim sum items with twists on traditional dishes like Peking duck and char siu pork jowl. The cocktail program comes courtesy of bar star Kevin Diedrich of Pacific Cocktail Haven.

Over in the Castro, one-year-old seafood spot Fisch & Flore, the replacement for the former Cafe Flore at the corner of Noe and Market, has closed, and the owner plans to pivot to a cafe concept. As Hoodline reports, after operating on somewhat limited hours, the restaurant was listed for sale earlier this year. Owner Serhat Zorlu says he's open to suggestions for the future of the restaurant, which has a full liquor license.

And in the Mission, Shuggie's Trash Pie and & Natural Wine is going to be pivoting to dinner club concept and dropping the trash pies, aka pizzas. The restaurant, which has always had a focus on upcycling food waste and under-utilized ingredients, will be getting a new look (no more bright yellow front room) and a retooled menu that will do more to highlight the restaurant's mission. Chef-owner David Murphy says that while pizza "was a very approachable way to introduce people to the idea of a food waste restaurant" and has proved popular, it was creatively limiting, and he's excited to "really demonstrate the potential of whole-harvest cooking and lower-on-the-food-chain proteins." The restaurant will close on August 16 and reopen a couple weeks later as just Shuggie's.

Down in San Jose, 32-year-old Mexican restaurant Iguanas just announced that it is closing after Sunday, July 27. The restaurant on South Third Street near San Jose State University, famous for its five-pound Burritozilla ($49), as well as its chorizo breakfast burrito, is saying goodbye after previously closing its other locations in the Evergreen district, and in Santa Clara. As the Mercury News notes, Iguanas other claim to fame is launching the career of competitive eating champion Joey Chestnut, who first proved his scarfing skills at Iguanas’ annual Burritozilla Scarfing Showdown when he was a civil engineering student at SJSU in 2004.

And the Chronicle food team has done something odd — and I'd say ill-advised! — and decided to publish dueling reviews this week of State Bird Provisions, one from Associate Critic Cesar Hernandez, and one from primary critic MacKenzie Chung Fegan. Hernandez says that while the dishes being served on the main, printed menu continue to be great, he's bored with the "schtick" of the dim-sum format and generally unimpressed with the dishes that get passed around nightly on trays and carts. Chung Fegan, meanwhile, writes, "While I concede that State Bird Provisions’ most memorable dishes are found on the main menu, it’s the cart service that makes it one of the jolliest and most distinctive dining experiences in the Bay Area." Maybe the boss should have simply had the final word on this one? Just saying.

Top image: The disco fries at Little Rituals in Phoenix, courtesy of the restaurant.