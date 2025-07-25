For the second time this year, a social media spat between a chef and an influencer has blown up into a wider controversy, and this time is prompting the restaurant to close its doors.

KIS (Keep It Simple) Cafe in Hayes Valley — which, honestly, was probably ripe for a name-change regardless — opened in early May, with Domo Sushi chef Luke Sung and business partner Eric Lin at the helm, in the space formerly occupied by Petit Crenn (and, before that, Bar Jules). It debuted as a wine-centric restaurant, serving dishes like steak carpaccio, chicken liver mousse, and black cod with piquillo peppers.

This week, a TikTok video in which the restaurant's name is never mentioned went viral, with influencer @itskarlabb, Karla B, describing an awkward situation in which she went to a restaurant for a "collab," and was fairly quickly dismissed by the chef and sent packing because she only had 15,000 followers. She describes overhearing the chef and the host/manager arguing about the fact that she had been invited in for a comped meal, and that this was a mistake.

Sung then allegedly confronted Karla, asking to see her TikTok account, and telling her videos were not of the quality he would want to represent his restaurant. He then, essentially, kicked her out, and she posted the video below describing her embarassment and mortification after she walked away, and the video subsequently went viral — gaining her over 100,000 followers in the process, and garnering KIS Cafe many one-star reviews on Yelp.

@itskarlabb its a long video and not something i would normally upload but i feel like i had to talk about this experience. i basically ran out of there but i wish i would’ve stood up for myself. if you are a micro influencer i know it’s easy to feel discouraged at times but don’t let anyone make you feel small or unimportant!! ♬ original sound - itskarlabb



TikTok-ers had quickly put together who the restaurant and chef were, and began bombarding the restaurant with negative comments on social media. And on Thursday, the restaurant posted on Instagram that it would be "closing soon" to restructure, and saying that Sung was no longer associated with the restaurant as chef-owner. It added that "our chef's behavior was unacceptable," and said that Sung had "reached out to the creator with a personal apology."

Karla B went on TikTok Thursday with an update, saying to her followers, "I could not be more grateful and shocked at how much empathy you guys have towards basically a stranger on the internet."

She added, "More than anything I feel so proud because I think it goes to show how strong of a community TikTok can be."

The incident certainly shows the power of influencers large and small, and the pitfalls restaurants face when seeking out influencers' attention for marketing purposes — the behavior of this chef notwithstanding. It is also yet another incident highlighting the simmering tensions between chefs and the influencer community, who find themselves in an often uncomfortable alliance for clicks and views.

Back in January, a more dramatic dustup occurred between local influencer Kat Ensign and former Ju-Ni and Handroll Project chef Geoffrey Lee. Ensign posted a video that went viral after Lee had allegedly been engaging in a pattern of harassing behavior in social media comments and direct messages after Ensign had posted a middling review on TikTok of his new Divisadero restaurant The Hamburger Project in December. This led to all three restaurants publicly cutting ties with Lee, though all three restaurants remain open.

Related: Trump Hat Reportedly Spotted Behind Counter at Swan Oyster Depot, Prompting Yelp Revolt