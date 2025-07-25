The first bald eagle chicks in recent Oakland history have been spotted near Piedmont’s Mountain View Cemetery, along with their two very majestic parents, and there’s been a flurry of social media posts capturing these mesmerizing birds.

There have been quite a few visitors descending on a certain cemetery in Piedmont lately, but not many of them are coming to pay their respects to the dead. Instead, word has gotten out that there’s a bald eagle nest with two young chicks at the Mountain View Cemetery in Piedmont, as KGO reports, and the family of four contains what are believed to be the first bald eagle chicks nesting in the Oakland area in generations.

Image: Gil Badilla via Facebook

How about a look at those chicks? They are technically called “eaglets,” and according to KGO, “The young ones are in the fledgling stage, with their head feathers still dark.” They were likely hatched in late April or early May, and they’re reportedly not yet flying. But they are starting to leave the nest a bit and explore, and they’re certainly drawing crowds.



"They sort of situated themselves in a perfect place to be admired there," Golden Gate Bird Alliance director of conservation Whitney Grover told KGO. "Birds are such an important part of the ecosystem and they're sharing their neighborhoods with us. So it's a good reminder that we're all connected, we're connected to the nature even in our cities."

Oakland and Piedmont are not areas where one typically sees bald eagles, Mount Diablo has long been the East Bay’s bald eagle hotspot. But the population has been rebounding for decades, ever since the pesticide DDT was banned in the US in 1972.

If you want to head out and catch a glimpse of this distinguished bald eagle family, they’re outside the Mountain View Cemetery in Piedmont. Though word has it that the best view is not from inside the cemetery, but just outside the cemetery property at Monte and Moraga avenues.

Image: Gil Badilla via Facebook