A US District Court ruling this week strips every Planned Parenthood location in the state of California of all federal funding, which amounts to about $300 million statewide, though that loss could still be overturned in a future ruling.

Reproductive health services provider Planned Parenthood was already reeling from a late June Supreme Court decision that allowed states to withhold Medicaid funds from Planned Parenthood. Then Trump’s so-called One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed a week later, and one provision in that legislation banned Medicaid reimbursements for any nonprofit health clinics that also provided abortions.

So the Planned Parenthood Federation of America sued the federal government (or specifically, the Health and Human Services Department), arguing the cuts were unconstitutional, and would result in the spread of STDs and cancer. But CalMatters reports that in a Monday preliminary ruling, US District Court Judge Indira Talwani issued an order that cost Planned Parenthood California its entire $300 million in federal funding, albeit in a preliminary order that could be reversed.

“The harsh reality is, the Planned Parenthood defund will be felt in every corner of the state and will disproportionately impact people who have low incomes, rely on Medicaid programs, or have no other options for health care,” Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California president and chief executive Jodi Hicks said in a statement to CalMatters.

Though the Associated Press describes the decision as a “partial victory” for Planned Parenthood. In the AP’s words, the ruling preserves funding for any Planned Parenthood clinics that “don’t provide abortion care or didn’t meet a threshold of at least $800,000 in Medicaid reimbursements in a given year.”

But that doesn’t save the funding for any California Planned Parenthood clinics, all of which do provide abortion services. The Health and Human Services Department has indicated they will appeal the decision because it preserves funding for some Planned Parenthood clinics, and they want to see Planned Parenthood receiving zero federal dollars.

Though meanwhile, Judge Talwani wrote in her decision that Planned Parenthood’s original lawsuit arguments have a “substantial likelihood of success” in her court, and all of these funding cuts could end up eventually being reversed.

“The court has not yet ruled on whether it will grant preliminary injunctive relief to other members,” Planned Parenthood said in a statement after the ruling. “We remain hopeful that the court will grant this relief. There will be nothing short of a public health crisis if Planned Parenthood members are allowed to be ‘defunded.’”

Image: SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: A sign is posted in front of a Planned Parenthood health center on June 26, 2025 in San Rafael, California. A Supreme Court ruling will allow states to cut Medicaid funds to reproductive health provider Planned Parenthood, which will disqualify Medicaid patients from obtaining health care services from Planned Parenthood providers if the funding has been cut by the state. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)