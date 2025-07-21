- The Bay Area is seeing its mildest summer, heatwise, in decades. San Francisco has only seen the thermometer hit 70 degrees once since May, and even places like Livermore have been spared extreme heat so far. [KTVU]
- As we learned a few months ago, the Gilroy Garlic Festival is returning, in much smaller form, this weekend (July 25-27), and town leaders are hoping it can bring some catharsis and pride back to Gilroy. Unfortunately, at smaller scale, the festival won't generate the big windfalls for the town and local nonprofits that it once did. [Chronicle]
- Three people died in recreation areas of Northern California rivers on Saturday — a woman was found floating in the American River near Carmichael, and two people were pulled from the San Joaquin River near where it meets the Old River. [SFGate]
- Police in San Ramon are investigating after a suspect used an improvised explosive device to gain access to an ATM Sunday morning at a Target store. [KPIX]
- Fernando Ramirez, the suspect who drove into a crowd of people on a sidewalk in Los Angeles on Saturday, injuring 36, has a criminal history including a felony battery conviction. [Associated Press]
- There was a stabbing incident in Fort Bragg Thursday in which a man and a woman were allegedly stabbed by the woman's son during an argument. [KRON4]
- Bar and club owners in SF are struggling as the city's population is aging, and fewer young people are moving here to replace the older ones who don't go out much anymore at night. [Chronicle]
Photo by Spencer DeMera