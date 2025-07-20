A teenager is facing felony charges after a Saturday night police chase in Petaluma ended in a suspected DUI crash that killed a 14-year-old passenger and seriously injured three others.

As the Chronicle reports, Petaluma police were responding to a report of a possible DUI around 10:10 p.m. Saturday when they spotted a black Kia Soul swerving into oncoming traffic on Lakeville Highway. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not pull over. During the brief pursuit, the Kia sideswiped a westbound vehicle, causing minor damage but no injuries.

Moments later, the Kia lost control and crashed near Old Lakeville Highway Road No. 1. The vehicle rolled, ejecting all four occupants — teenage boys from Marin County. As Santa Rosa publication The Press Democrat reports, one passenger, identified by the Sonoma County Coroner as 14-year-old Aldo Rodriguez Cazarez of Novato, died at the scene. The driver, 17, and two other passengers, ages 15 and 16, sustained life-threatening injuries and were transported to local trauma centers. All three were reported in stable condition as of Sunday afternoon.

Police said the Kia had recently been reported stolen in Marin County. The nature of the teens' relationship is still under investigation.

As KPIX reports, the 17-year-old driver, whose name was not released due to his age, is facing multiple charges: felony vehicular manslaughter, felony evading causing great bodily injury or death, and DUI causing great bodily injury or death. He will be booked into Sonoma County Juvenile Hall after being released from the hospital.

Lakeville Highway — a notoriously dangerous stretch of road — was shut down between Ernie’s Tin Bar and Cannon Lane until about 9:15 a.m. Sunday as investigators from Santa Rosa police and the California Highway Patrol examined the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact Santa Rosa Police’s Violent Crimes Investigations Team at (707) 543-3590 or submit an anonymous tip.

