- Hundreds showed up to a protest in Dublin Saturday led by Japanese American activists and allies against the proposed conversion of FCI Dublin into an ICE detention center. They called it a continuation of the prison’s abusive legacy and drew parallels to WWII internment, vowing not to let history repeat. [KGO]
- Six sports cars, including a Mustang, Supra, and four BMWs, were caught racing over 100 mph on San Francisco freeways on Friday, July 13. CHP officers pulled over two drivers as they switched from northbound Highway 101 to eastbound Interstate 80 toward the Bay Bridge, and the other four were stopped on Treasure Island. [KRON4]
- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Congress that military bases in Indiana and New Jersey could soon be used to detain immigrants. The move comes as Trump officials aim to expand capacity from 60,000 to 100,000 detention beds. [Associated Press]
- A man who fell from a pier near San Francisco’s Ferry Building on Saturday morning was rescued from the Bay by firefighters, police, and the Coast Guard. Ferry passengers threw him a life preserver before he was pulled into a rescue boat and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. [KTVU]
UPDATE— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 19, 2025
On July 19, 2025, just before 9:30 in the morning, personnel from the San Francisco Fire Department, the police department, and the United States Coast Guard responded to the Ferry Building on the Embarcadero after receiving a report of an adult in distress off the pier.… https://t.co/0R5imI3mXw pic.twitter.com/6eK9oZRsfJ
- A child died and a driver was arrested for suspected DUI after a head-on collision Friday afternoon on Chiles Pope Valley Road in Napa. [KRON4]
- A car crashed into a South San Jose post office and caught fire early Sunday, prompting a two-alarm response and leading to one arrest as local and federal officials investigate. [KPIX]
Early this morning, #SJFD firefighters responded to a fire at the Post Office on the 6500 block of Crown Blvd in south SJ. Second alarm response with ~50 personnel on scene. Defensive operations. No injuries reported. Cause is under investigation.— San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) July 20, 2025
TOC: 2:58am; Knockdown: 4:31am. pic.twitter.com/Cy7PBWMcsz
- The former Oakland home of Tony! Toni! Toné!’s Elijah Baker is on the market for under $1 million in Redwood Heights, a neighborhood long home to a number of celebrities. [SFGate]
- Ross Dress for Less defied the odds by opening its second Market Street store in downtown San Francisco this weekend in the former Nordstrom Rack (and Saks Off 5th) space at 901 Market, just one block from its other, longtime location at 799 Market. [Chronicle]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist