Local:
- The Mosswood Meltdown punk rock festival returns to Oakland this weekend, with John Waters taking the stage yet again as host. The cult filmmaker says he keeps coming back because “punks are my people.” [KQED]
- Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber of Full House fame are visiting San Francisco next weekend for a live podcast taping at the Palace of Fine Arts. Side note: Sweetin has been an active presence at recent ICE and trans rights protests. [KRON4, Daily Mail]
- Staff and supporters of Oakland event venue, For the Culture, are aiming to get 10,000 signatures on their petition demanding the city stop targeting the business with the intention of forcing them to shut down. The group cited numerous other Black-owned venues that have received the same treatment. [Change.org]
- Harding Park, San Francisco’s flagship municipal golf course, marks its 100th anniversary. The course has hosted major champions and local amateurs alike while weathering decades of city budget challenges. [Chronicle]
- Senator Scott Wiener warned fellow politicians to take Trump’s Alcatraz prison talk more seriously, explaining that while the whole thing sounds absurd, Trump has been known to follow through on many of his warped and destructive ideas. [KRON4]
- A San Jose martial arts instructor was arrested earlier this month after police say they found child sexual abuse material in his possession and evidence he may have been communicating with underage girls online. [Bay Area News Group]
National:
- The Trump administration has ended federal funding for the specialized 988 hotline option that connected LGBTQ+ youth with trained crisis counselors, shutting down a service that helped over 1.5 million callers in just three years. While the Trevor Project continues to offer 24/7 crisis support and peer programs, advocates warn that the loss of this targeted lifeline leaves many queer youth without the tailored care they need. [Slate]
- Ten detained Americans were released by Venezuela as part of a three-country deal that also repatriated 250 Venezuelan migrants from El Salvador’s CECOT prison. The men were reunited with their families after undergoing medical evaluations. [Associated Press]
- A 61-year-old man died after being pulled into an MRI machine while wearing a large metal chain at a medical building in Westbury, New York. Police say he entered an unauthorized MRI room during a scan, and the strong magnetic field caused the metal chain to pull him into the machine, leading to critical injuries. [ABC News]
Video of the Day:
- A trash can hill bomb race takes over Potrero Hill.
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist