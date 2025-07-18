Amoeba Music on Haight Street will be mobbed with Asian pop fans Thursday as boy band product Jackson Wang is coming in for a meet-and-greet session. But do not buy a ticket, as any tickets out there are all fakes.

KRON4 has the news that Hong Kong pop star Jackson Wang is coming to Amoeba Music on Haight Street next week, which begs the question for many people… who is Hong Kong pop star Jackson Wang?

Originally a competitive fencer (!), Wang gained superstardom in the mid-2010s as a member of the South Korean boy band Got7, along with K-Pop star BamBam. He’s since put out two very successful solo albums, the most recent being 2022’s Magic Man, that is, until last night's midnight release of his new album, rather uncreatively named MAGICMAN 2.

We have officially sold out of @JacksonWang852 pre-orders!

Thank you to the Jackson Wang fans. ❤️🖤❤️ pic.twitter.com/vXk6DegThk — Amoeba San Francisco (@AmoebaSF) July 2, 2025



Wang’s Amoeba Music autograph-signing appearance is on Thursday, July 24 at 4 pm. It’s sold out, so don’t expect to get anywhere near him unless you already have the required receipt and voucher. And the only way you would have that receipt and voucher is if you ordered MAGICMAN 2 as a pre-order specifically from Amoeba Music starting back on July 2.



Though as the Amoeba Records Facebook page informs us, there are already scam tickets out there for Thursday’s meet-and-greet. “Please be on alert! There is a scam going around,” Amoeba Music posted on Wednesday. “You must have an actual receipt & voucher to attend the SOLD OUT Jackson Wang event. There are no digital tickets.”

The line of fans outside Jackson's Concert in San Francisco #MAGICMANinSF @JacksonWang852 pic.twitter.com/jmbJoTuOWN — Jackson Wang World (@jacksonwworld) April 29, 2023



Wang will only be taking pictures with fans Thursday, and will not be signing autographs. But if you have that voucher to get in, you’ll be able to have a brief chat with him, as Wang is fluent in English (plus Cantonese, Mandarin, and Korean).

Jackson wang at Jordan Fam Fest 2025, San Francisco, CA#JacksonWangxJordan pic.twitter.com/q6x6DUchqX — Naris S. (@NarisYoo) February 16, 2025



As seen in the above two posts, Jackson Wang last performed in San Francisco at a sold-out Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in 2023, and he was also at this past February’s NBA All-Star Game (of course, to shill for some brand). He’s additionally credited as being the first Chinese solo artist to play the Coachella Festival, with feature performances in 2022 and 2023, and a cameo appearance with the Korean vocalist BIBI in 2024.

Related: Warriors Bringing K-Pop Star BamBam to Perform at Regular Season Home Finale, Which Hopefully Ends Their Skid [SFist]

Image: PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 24: Jackson Wang wears pink-tinted sunglasses and a striped ensemble featuring a high-collared jacket and matching trousers. The fabric displays a pattern of vertical black and white stripes with red floral motifs. The jacket is fastened with white buttons. Hair is styled in a neat, swept-back manner, outside Louis Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026, on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)