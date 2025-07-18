Onsen brings back dinner service, Luka's Taproom is coming back in "remixed" form in Oakland, and Hyphy Burger sets a date for a grand opening after being softly open this month, all in This Week in Food.

Tablehopper brought word this week that Onsen (466 Eddy), the Japanese-style bathhouse in the Tenderloin, is finally bringing back dinner service, which it has not offered since before the pandemic. Dining will be offered as a package when booking a soak, and a rotating schedule of pop-up chefs will be doing the food, on weekends only. While this weekend it will be a return to for Onsen's team, Here Before will take over next weekend, followed by Akus BBQ on August 1 and 2. See the full schedule through the end of August on Instagram, and book your soak-plus-meal here.

As the openings of Parachute Bakery and Arquet approach, likely next month, the SF Business Times has a piece reporting on the daytime foot traffic at the Ferry Building, and how it's on track to exceed what it was before the pandemic this year. Thus, the management has been aiming to get more nighttime traffic coming to the building, which Arquet will help with, and we have news that both Epicurean Trader and Red Bay Coffee plan to offer cocktails soon — with Epicurean Trader also serving Italian food items at their wine bar.

In case you missed it, we noted yesterday via some SF Standard intel that chef Seth Stowaway is opening a new diner concept centered on chicken-fried steak in the former WesBurger space at 2240 Mission Street. It's tentatively called Chicken-Fried Palace, the decor will be kitschy, there will be other chicken-fried items (but maybe not chicken?), and there will reportedly be pie and boozy milkshakes too.

The owner of the beloved former Luka's Taproom & Lounge in Oakland, Rick Mitchell, is returning with a new "remixed" bar and restaurant in a similar vein, dubbed Bar Skula. As the Chronicle reports, Bar Skula will focus on seafood and raw bar items, inspired by Peruvian cevicherias, and will bring back popular Luka's items like the burger, and the shrimp and grits. Mitchell is aiming to open by the end of the year in the former Sidebar space at 542 Grand Avenue.

Also in Oakland, Hyphy Burger (898 West Grand Avenue) is having a grand opening on August 2, after being softly open for a couple of weeks. It's described as a "love letter to Oakland fast food," and SFGate columnist Drew Magary raved about the smashburger there being the best he's ever eaten — which? could it be? As Eater reports, it's the project of local rapper Guap, and Darion Frazier, aka food influencer BayAreaFoodz, and the grand opening will feature two new burgers on the menu, and swag bags.

Chronicle critic MacKenzie Chung Fegan has a rave review this week of La Mar, the 17-year-old cevicheria on the Embarcadero, saying that it convinced her "that restaurants on San Francisco’s Embarcadero should never be counted out as merely for tourists." She praises the work of Victoriano Lopez, who has been the executive chef at this La Mar location for 10 years, and notes that while ceviche is incredibly popular now, it wasn't so much the case when La Mar made its debut almost decades ago. She's also a fan of the lomo saltado, a dish of wok-fried tenderloin steak with tomatoes, oyster sauce, vinegar, and home fries.

Photo via infpeachtea/Reddit