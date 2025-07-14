- Last week, SF Mayor Daniel Lurie officially dropped his campaign pledge to create 1,500 new shelter beds. And now he's acting like this was the plan all along, but really it's just that he learned how infeasible it was. [Mission Local]
- There was some kind of large teen flashmob (do they call it that anymore?) that showed up at two malls in Brentwood, Sand Creek Crossing and Streets of Brentwood, on Friday, and it became unruly. Fights broke out, and police were reportedly chasing kids around. [KTVU]
- One person is in critical condition after they were rescued from a fire at a five-story, multi-residential complex on Golden Gate Avenue near Webster Street in SF's Fillmore District on Sunday night. [KPIX]
- A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday morning around 8:45 am in East Oakland, as they tried to cross Fruitvale Avenue at East 27th Street, in a crosswalk. [KRON4]
- Somebody hacked the Xitter account of Elmo, the Sesame Street character, and began spewing a bunch of antisemitic and racist hate speech, and the Sesame Street Workshop was working to regain control of the account. [NY Times]
- Sunday was opening day for Al Pastor Papi's new brick-and-mortar location in Union Square, and they gave away 100 free burritos. [ABC 7]
- The Epstein Files drama continues today in Washington after FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino has refused to show up for work until Attorney General Pam Bondi is fired, and Trump is reportedly fuming. [CNN]
Photo via SFFD/X