Someone started firing shots at a Tesla 3 driver at about 12:30 am this morning on I-680 about five miles north of Danville, and while the driver took a bullet to the head, their injuries are relatively minor and they’re expected to survive.

One person is in the hospital this morning after gunfire on I-680 in the East Bay left a driver with a bullet injury to their head, according to the Bay Area News Group. The incident happened at around 12:25 am Thursday morning, as both vehicles were traveling northbound I-680 near Stone Valley Road, about five miles north of Danville.

KTVU reports the victim was driving a Tesla 3. When the first gunshot hit the vehicle, the Tesla driver turned off 680 and onto Stone Valley Road. They got out of their vehicle after it was shot, and the gunman shot at the victim once again. That time, the victim was struck in the head by a bullet, but per KTVU, "officers were still able to speak with him" once they arrived.

We do not know the severity of the victim’s injuries or whether the driver had any realtionship with the alleged shooter. The California Highway Patrol did not comment on the source of the gunfire, nor whether they had any leads on a suspect.

The shooting victim has non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive. KRON4 reports that the Highway Patrol did not disclose any possible motive on the shooting, nor any information on the suspect’s vehicle.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the CHP investigative tipline at (707) 917-4491.

Related: Highway 24 In Oakland Reopened After Freeway Shooting Investigation [SFist]

Image: Michael Hicks via Wikimedia Commons